Be familiar with values of Health Savings Accounts

Since 2004 Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) have been available to help save and pay for health care costs. They work with high deductible health insurance and are known for their triple tax benefits. Contributions can be deducted from income. Earnings are tax deferred while in the HSA account and, if HSA funds are used for qualified medical expenses, both the contributions and earnings are tax-free when distributed. Below are 5 other benefits of an HSA: