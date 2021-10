The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce plans to host a small business luncheon on October 6 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road, Mobile 36619. The scheduled speaker is Mobile City Councilman John C. Williams. Business networking starts at 11:30, and lunch is being provided by Roussos Catering. The cost is $15 for current partners and $18 for future partners. Space is limited, so those planning to attend may RVSP and pay online or call (251) 666-2846. Those who register before 5 p.m. on October 5 will be entered into a drawing for four tickets to the 32nd Annual American Cancer Society Chili Cookoff on October 9.

