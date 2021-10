Stacey Anne Clawson, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on September 13th, 2021. Stacey was born in Nashville, TN and spent most of her childhood living on Old Hickory Lake in Mount Juliet. She was a 1989 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School where she was active on the basketball and dance team. Stacey gained acceptance to Cumberland University where she studied before getting married in 1991 to the love of her life, Harold.