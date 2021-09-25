Ashland bowls over Bourbon, 53-14: Padron, Palladino highlight balanced offense as defense does its duty

ASHLAND You’ve heard of two peas in a pod. How about two P’s in an end zone?

Padron and Palladino, that is.

Ricky Padron and Vinincio Palladino made themselves at home in the checkerboard portion of the Putnam Stadium surface on Friday night as they combined for five touchdowns in Ashland’s 53-14 rout of Bourbon County.

Several others joined in on incessantly inflicting damage upon the Colonels’ defense.

Ashland quarterback Bailey Thacker was 14 of 15 for 141 yards with three touchdowns. Palladino toted 10 times for 88 yards and two scores. Padron hauled in six Thacker deliveries for 33 yards and a pair of TDs before tacking on another six with a 90-yard kickoff return. Aris Pittman, Brett Mullins and Braxton Jennings crossed the goal line for the turnover-free Tomcats, too.

Terell Jordan was Ashland’s leading receiver with 59 yards on four grabs.

Before answering any questions from a reporter, Bourbon County coach David Jones had an opening statement of sorts.

“First and foremost, I’m not taking anything away from Ashland,” Jones said. “They’re legit.”

Jones later called Ashland a “state championship-caliber team.”

Class 3A’s defending state titleholders have piled up 111 points over the past two weeks after managing just 38 over the first three.

“I feel like we’re really starting to develop as an offense,” Tomcats coach Tony Love said. “The kids are starting to figure some things out, learning to trust each other. Communication’s getting a lot better.”

Communication is precisely what the Colonels (2-3) lacked, according to their coach.

“You can’t have miscommunication whenever you’re playing a team like this,” Jones said. “We did a lot of that, and it didn’t help us at all.”

Jones said Bourbon County’s five-man front was ineffective on defense, so it switched to a four-front. Nonetheless, when the Tomcats executed, Jones said, they found pay dirt.

Ashland (3-3) initially used a weapon-of-choice approach out of the backfield behind an offensive line clearly up for the task on homecoming night.

Thacker hit Pittman on a slant route for a 45-yard gain on Ashland’s first drive while Mullins was the featured back. He scored on an 8-yard scoot.

Thacker connected with Pittman for a 2-yard TD to polish off a dominant second drive, during which Palladino carried the load. He collected 50 yards on that possession alone.

“I like how balanced we were,” Love said. “Short ball, long ball, inside running game, outside running game, there was the zone, there was the trapping. … It was just all-around very efficient, very effective and we’re getting better and better.”

Palladino and Padron alternated trips with TD destinations throughout the second and third quarters. Padron chalked up Ashland’s drastic offensive improvement to another “P” — practice.

“We’ve been taking a big step up in practice,” said Padron, a senior. “Everybody’s working hard, and we wanted to do a lot better.”

As for the quarterback-receiver chemistry between him and Thacker: “We work on it every single day, every weekend — no days off. It’s really just a whole team effort.”

Defensively, it was “That 50s Show” for the Tomcats as Nos. 54, 55 and 56 — Dillon Sharp, Jordon Jones and Zane Christian — constantly denied any chance of Bourbon County flow. Sharp recovered a fumble for the game’s lone takeaway.

Senior Ethan Ratliff frequently navigated into the backfield as well, sacking Bourbon County quarterback Clay Estes twice. He and Colin Howard combined on a key third-down stop, too.

Bourbon County didn’t earn its first first down until the 4:03 mark of the second quarter.

“I think it’s stepped up very well,” Ratliff said of his team’s defense. “We’ve been going to the ball, swarming to it a lot better, doing our assignments a lot better, keeping our gaps contained and everything, just doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Ashland limited the Colonels to 8 yards on seven carries in the first half.

“We knew they were going to throw the ball around quite a bit,” Love said. “We felt like we’d be all right with their run game. The challenge was get pressure on him with our front three, blitzing a linebacker from time to time.”

Bourbon County didn’t break the offensive ice until well into the fourth quarter — after Ashland had prompted a running clock. Josh Moody and Kamren Smoot both scored in the fourth.

Padron answered Moody’s TD with a 90-yard kickoff return for a score. Jennings responded to the other with an 85-yard kickoff return to the house.

“We couldn’t overcome the deficit of 28 points coming out of halftime,” Jones said. “We just had to pin our ears back and play a little ball, and try to survive and get out of here. … We showed some fight. Any time you can show fight after having 40-some on you, that’s a positive. We just gotta go back to the drawing board and play our football.”

Ashland will next visit Elizabethtown in a rematch of the 2020 Class 3A title game. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

BOURBON CO.00014—14

ASHLAND14141312—53

FIRST QUARTER

A — Brett Mullins 8 run (SJ Lycans kick) 8:03

A — Aris Pittman 2 pass from Bailey Thacker (Lycans kick) 3:08

SECOND QUARTER

A — Vinnie Palladino 3 run (Lycans kick) 9:17

A — Ricky Padron 10 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick) 0:27

THIRD QUARTER

A — Palladino 7 run (Pass failed) 8:11

A — Padron 12 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick) 3:35

FOURTH QUARTER

B — Josh Moody 5 run (Pass failed) 8:52

A — Padron 90 kick return (Kick failed) 7:30

B — Kamren Smoot 11 run (Clay Estes run) 2:38

A — Braxton Jennings 85 kick return (time expired) 1:10

BA

First downs1219

Rushes-yards19-6423-166

Comp-att-int11-16-014-15-0

Passing yards184141

Fumbles-lost1-10-0

Penalties-yards6-653-35

Punts-avg.4-271-36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Bourbon Co. rushing: Smoot 2-24, McKee Ross 6-22, Goodwin 1-7, Caudill 1-5, Moody 3-5, Estes 6-1.

Ashland rushing: Palladino 10-88, Mullins 12-75, Thacker 1-3.

Bourbon Co. passing: Estes 10 of 15 for 148 yards; Commodore 1 of 1 for 36 yards

Ashland passing: Thacker 14 of 15 for 141 yards

Bourbon Co. receiving: Commodore 4-59, Caudill 3-48, Goodwin 2-41, Santiago 2-36.

Ashland receiving: Jordan 4-59, Pittman 3-52, Padron 6-33, Palladino 1-(minus-3).