Supply shortages and delays continued to complicate operations at US factories but manufacturing nonetheless grew in September, an industry survey said Friday. The Institute for Supply Management reported its manufacturing index was at 61.1 percent last month, higher than analysts had expected and for the 16th straight month above the 50-percent threshold indicating growth. Employment climbed 1.2 percentage points to return to growth at 50.2 percent, however new orders were flat at 66.7 percent and production fell slightly to 59.4 percent, while supplier deliveries slowed. "Manufacturing performed well for the 16th straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering month-over-month growth, in spite of continuing unprecedented obstacles and ever-increasing demand," the survey's chair Timothy Fiore said.

