Harrell directs Wave to win in division opener

Tupelo quarterback Jermiah Herrell runs the ball against Grenada in the third quarter on Friday night. Adam Robison | Daily Journal

TUPELO – Jeremiah Harrell looked quite comfortable as a full-time quarterback for Tupelo on Friday night.

The sophomore had three touchdown passes, and the Golden Wave opened Division 2-6A play with a 35-6 win over Grenada on homecoming night.

Harrell has been splitting snaps with the equally effective Lake Reed all season, but Reed is banged up.

“Jeremiah did a great job tonight, put us in great situations,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “The offense looked great tonight. I’m proud of those guys.”

Tupelo (5-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked large school, had issues with offensive penalties but overcame them. In fact, the Golden Wave were penalized four times on the opening drive of the second half, but they scored when Harrell hit Elijah Green for a 2-yard TD.

The drive, which covered 70 yards, took 10:53 off the clock and made it a 28-6 game.

Grenada (4-1) never had an answer offensively. A rushing attack led by Joe Moss – who had 997 yards entering the game – was limited to 164 yards.

The Chargers had a chance to pull ahead early in the second quarter, but quarterback Jaylon Skinner fumbled at the goal line. Tupelo cornerback Jamaul Edwards scooped it up and raced 93 yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead.

“It changed the ballgame,” Hardin said. “We preach run to the ball, pursuit to the ball. Great things happen to people that run to the football. “

The ball was punched out by linebacker Jamarion Scott.

“I got to him, stripped the ball loose, then sweet Christmas. Touchdown,” Scott said.

Tupelo finished with 210 rushing yards. Quay Middlebrooks led the way with 117 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Harrell’s other touchdown passes went to KD Gibson and Jaboree Dooley, the latter giving Tupelo a 21-6 halftime lead.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Edwards’ scoop-and-score swung the momentum permanently in Tupelo’s favor.

Point Man: Harrell was 11 of 14 for 75 yards passing, plus he had 74 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Talking Point: “I’m a dual-threat quarterback. I can do everything on the field.” – Harrell

Notes

• Tupelo was penalized 11 times for 109 yards, and Grenada nine times for 97 yards.

• Grenada’s lone score came on Jahiem Shack’s 49-yard punt return in the first quarter.

• Tupelo travels to Oxford next Friday.