Underwood happy for return of Tony Awards

Almost a year after the Tony Award nominations dropped, it’s finally time to announce the winners. Amid rising health concerns Broadway (and theater across the globe) went dark in March of 2020 as the world battled the pandemic. Only very recently has the curtain raised on the theater industry, with emotional returns for shows like “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and more. But tonight the Tonys will look back, and finally pay tribute to the nominees who have been waiting 346 days to find out if they’ve won.

