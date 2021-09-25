Long Beach holds Johnson's heart
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Jimmie Johnson fulfilled a childhood dream Friday when the 46-year-old IndyCar rookie at long last got to drive a race car on his home track. Johnson is a superstar with seven NASCAR championships, but he grew up an open-wheel fan from El Cajon who idolized Rick Mears. His family often made the 120-mile drive to the Grand Prix of Long Beach, where Johnson and his brothers hung from the fence watching cars zip along the shoreline and through the downtown city streets.journalgazette.net
