Swear word substitutes Good Place to go generic

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced Monday that the company is “pausing the work” on Instagram Kids, an ad-free version of the photo sharing app intended for children under the age of 13 that has prompted a barrage of criticism since plans to build such a product were first reported back in March. “We’ll use this time to work with parents, experts and policymakers to demonstrate the value and need for this product” and “continue to build opt-in parental supervision tools for teens,” Mosseri wrote in an Instagram blog post, in which he seemed to at once acknowledge the need to put the plan on ice and dismiss reasonable conclusions one could draw from the company doing so. “Critics...will see this as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea. That’s not the case,” he claimed, noting “we’re not the only company” to see the need for such an experience. Rivals such as YouTube and TikTok have likewise developed “age-appropriate experiences” in response to “the reality...that kids are already online,” Mosseri wrote, points he reiterated in an interview with NBC’s Today.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO