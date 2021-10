Join the Wendell Gilley Museum for “Light, Sky, Land, and Edges: A Collaboration Between Painter and Poet.” Long-time friends Tracy Baker-White and Martha Andrews Donovan worked together over three years in a call-and-response format, inspiring each other as they created the paintings and poems on view at the Gilley in this very special exhibition, which runs through Oct. 30. Join us to meet the creators and enjoy a wide-ranging conversation about their art, their inspiration, and their collaboration in an online talk set for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

MUSEUMS ・ 3 DAYS AGO