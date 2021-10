Christo, the artist who died last year after wrapping everything from a stretch of rocky coastline in Australia to Berlin’s parliament house, the Reichstag, had a long-term dream: to wrap Paris’s Arc de Triomphe. The project, which was still in the planning stages when he died, has been realized posthumously. “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” which was declared open on Saturday and will run until Oct. 3, has been attracting big crowds, as you can see on a live feed on YouTube.

