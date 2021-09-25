CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Oktoberfest and other fall beers, and where to drink them in Maine

By Emily Burnham
Bangor Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially fall, and with the season of cool nights and changing leaves comes the time to change up the lighter, fruitier summer beers you drink in favor of heartier autumnal brews. While pumpkin spice everything may be the flavor of the month for some, there’s far more to fall beers than dumping that specific flavor profile into a basic ale. That’s where marzens, festbiers, stouts and other more traditional seasonal beers come into the picture, and for Mainers, there are a wealth of them to try.

