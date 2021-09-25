Oktoberfest and other fall beers, and where to drink them in Maine

You’ve peaked. That grueling hike to the top of the mountain is behind you, whether you’re hoofing it in hiking boots or skinning on skis. After all the high-fiving is done and before the descent begins, it’s time to sit back, catch your breath, take in the view—and toast the triumph. Let us introduce you to the wonder that is summit beers. You’re not just stashing the mismatched brews knocking around in your fridge into your pack, no sir.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO