When people come to Maine to enjoy the Great Outdoors, they might head to Acadia National Park or one of the many state parks that dot the landscape. And we wouldn’t blame them! All of these are great spots to visit when you want to get as close to nature as possible. But that doesn’t […] The post This Beautiful 224-Acre Botanical Garden In Maine Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO