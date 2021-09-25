CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police beat 9/25/21

By JORDAN WOODSON Log Cabin Democrat
 9 days ago

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Conway police responded to a call about a stolen wallet at the University Church of Christ. Police made contact with the administrative assistant of the church who said that the wallet was stolen from inside her purse during a conversation with two women. She said that the two women came into the church asking to hold a funeral for a recently deceased loved one. One of the women asked her to show her where the bathroom was and the victim believe that was when the wallet was taken.

