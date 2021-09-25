Janelle Monáe Shares "Say Her Name" Ft. Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, Zoe Kravitz, & More
Once again, Janelle Monáe is using her talents to raise awareness. In 2015, the acclaimed entertainer released "Hell You Talmbout," and on Friday (September 24), she delivered her follow-up to the track titled, "Say Her Name." The three-word phrase gained international visibility following the officer-involved death of Sandra Bland, and in more recent headlines, it has become a cry for activists looking for a resolution to Breonna Taylor's case.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0