Janelle Monáe Shares "Say Her Name" Ft. Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, Zoe Kravitz, & More

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Janelle Monáe is using her talents to raise awareness. In 2015, the acclaimed entertainer released "Hell You Talmbout," and on Friday (September 24), she delivered her follow-up to the track titled, "Say Her Name." The three-word phrase gained international visibility following the officer-involved death of Sandra Bland, and in more recent headlines, it has become a cry for activists looking for a resolution to Breonna Taylor's case.

Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys’ ‘LaLa’ Video Is a Party and Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, and More Are Invited

Alicia Keys has dropped her elegant new video for “LaLa,” her recent single with Swae Lee. The visual, directed by Sylvia M Zakhary & Sing J. Lee, features Keys performing the single while strolling around a luxurious club with VIP attendees like Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, Khalid, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, and Gunna. “This song is the beginning of a world you’ll never want to leave,” Keys previously tweeted of the track. “We’ve been waiting for you here…” Keys and Swae Lee previously performed the Mike Will Made It-produced song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Keys also segued the single into her 2009 Jay-Z-featuring hit “Empire State of Mind.” “LaLa” is Keys’ first new music since her 2020 album Alicia. Earlier this year, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2001 debut album, Songs in a Minor, with a deluxe special edition.
ETOnline.com

Janelle Monáe Teams Up With 15 Black Artists and Activists for Protest Anthem 'Say Her Name'

Janelle Monáe is honoring the Black women and girls killed by law enforcement in a powerful way. On Friday, the Dirty Computer singer released a 17-minute single featuring 15 other Black women and activists titled "Say Her Name." The anthem was born of a partnership with the African American Policy Forum and brings the untold stories of these women to light.
NME

Janelle Monaé shares new protest song ‘Say Her Name’

Janelle Monaé has shared a new song which aims to highlight the deaths of black women at the hands of police in the US. The singer has teamed up with the African American Policy Forum and 15 other black women and activists for the track ‘Say Her Name’ which has been released ahead of International Daughter’s Day on Sunday (September 26). You can listen to the track below.
Zoë Kravitz
Brittany Howard
Zoe Kravitz
Mj Rodriguez
Alicia Keys
Janelle Monáe
Angela Rye
Janelle Monáe Drops A New Video Protesting Police Brutality On Black Women

Janelle Monae linked up with the African American Policy Forum to create a star-studded anthem calling attention to 61 Black women and girls who were killed by law enforcement. (Watch the video’s trailer above, and the full lyric music video below.) LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM &...
Vulture

Janelle Monáe Released a 17-Minute ‘Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)’

In 2015, Janelle Monáe released the song “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout),” listing names of Black women who have died by racial or police violence. Since then, the song has lived on, thanks in part to David Byrne performing it during his American Utopia Broadway show. And now, six years later, Monáe has updated it — with a star-studded cast behind her mission, but with many more names to list as well. The new version is in partnership with the African American Policy Forum, with proceeds benefiting the group (and its founder, professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, providing vocals on the song), and arrives ahead of International Daughter’s Day, which is September 26. “This work is too important to do alone and can only be sustained through our collective voices,” Monáe said in a statement. “We take up this call to action as daughters ourselves trying to create a world where stories like these are no longer commonplace. This is a rally cry.”
thesource.com

Janelle Monáe Tapped for Martell Cognac’s New Women-Led Campaign

Martell Cognac has announced Janelle Monáe as an official partner for a new brand campaign, “Soar Beyond the Expected,” featuring Martell Blue Swift’s innovative offering. Director and artist produce the new campaign, child., photographed by multimedia artist Jheyda McGarrell, and starring Monáe, the powerful women-led production – a rarity within...
KGET 17

‘Big Sky’ uses twin ploy; Alicia Keys has her life exposed

The familiar saying is that you can’t keep a good man down. In the case of network television, it appears that you can’t keep a bad man down either. John Carol Lynch’s character of sleazy Montana state trooper Rick Legarski was killed during the first season of “Big Sky.” It wasn’t one of those suspicious ploys by writers where no body was discovered. It was just the opposite. Viewers of the ABC drama got to watch his corpse rolled out of the hospital room after a fatal encounter with his wife.
energy941.com

Alicia Keys Hits The Studio With J. Cole

Just when you thought music couldn’t get any better, Alicia Keys has been spotted in the studio with J Cole. The two linked up in the Bahamas while Alicia was busy at work on her upcoming album. Footage from the collab was released as part of her YouTube series Noted:...
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
thezoereport.com

Even Zoe Kravitz Can’t Stop Wearing This Braid Style For Fall

Braids are a classic and essential hairdo for Black women — they always look great, are easy to manage, and can be decorated or left plain to reflect what your mood. On top of all the aesthetic benefits, they protect your hair from over-manipulation, excessive breakage, and harsh weather. With...
femalefirst.co.uk

Zoe Kravitz: Divorce is 'sad but beautiful'

Zoe Kravitz says divorce is “sad but beautiful” following her split from Karl Glusman, as she opened up on the "bittersweet" experience of separating from her ex-husband. Zoe Kravitz says divorce is “sad but beautiful” following her split from Karl Glusman. The 32-year-old actress had her divorce from Karl finalised...
L.A. Weekly

Be a Global Citizen with Stevie Wonder and Chloe X Halle

Be a Global Citizen with Stevie Wonder: Global Citizen sees a whole lot of musicians in a whole lot of international cities join forces over 24 hours to speak out about the need to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. All completely admirable and necessary causes to anyone with a heart.
imdb.com

Zoë Kravitz Says Upcoming Album Will Explore Her Divorce From Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz is revisiting her difficult recent moments as she channels them into her new music. The 32-year-old Big Little Lies star graced the cover of AnOther Magazine's Autumn/Winter issue, and in the story published online on Thursday, Sept. 30, she shared that her band Lolawolf is not currently active but that she and producer Jack Antonoff have been working on her upcoming solo album "for a couple of years, on and off." As for the lyrics, she explained she will be tapping into the various emotions she's experienced in that span, including the ups and downs of her relationship with ex-husband Karl Glusman. She filed for divorce in...
CELEBRITIES

