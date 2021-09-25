Janelle Monáe Shares "Say Her Name" Ft. Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, Zoe Kravitz, & More

In 2015, Janelle Monáe released the song “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout),” listing names of Black women who have died by racial or police violence. Since then, the song has lived on, thanks in part to David Byrne performing it during his American Utopia Broadway show. And now, six years later, Monáe has updated it — with a star-studded cast behind her mission, but with many more names to list as well. The new version is in partnership with the African American Policy Forum, with proceeds benefiting the group (and its founder, professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, providing vocals on the song), and arrives ahead of International Daughter’s Day, which is September 26. “This work is too important to do alone and can only be sustained through our collective voices,” Monáe said in a statement. “We take up this call to action as daughters ourselves trying to create a world where stories like these are no longer commonplace. This is a rally cry.”

