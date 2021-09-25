No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers volleyball shocked by Maryland Terrapins in five set upset
17-3. A totally normally football score, but in this case, it’s the number of Wisconsin’s service errors to Maryland’s — and quite shocking. And that number is a large part of the reason why the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers (0-1 Big Ten, 8-1 overall) are no longer unbeaten, as the Terps (1-0 Big Ten, 13-0 overall) shocked UW in five sets (23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 10-15) and made a statement to the rest of the Big Ten.www.chatsports.com
