Mental mistakes cost South Side Rams 'big time' in loss to Avonworth

AVALON — As Luke Travelpiece took a look around South Side Area High School's football field on Thursday and surveyed his team, reality didn’t escape him. The sixth-year head coach wasn’t naïve to the fact that his roster wasn’t stacked with the biggest, strongest or fastest players. Even with a hot start to the season, he knew his WPIAL Class 2A Rams would have their hands full the next day against the 3A Avonworth Antelopes — the talent gap between many 2A and 3A teams gives even some of the better lower-classification teams a legitimate disadvantage in these matchups.