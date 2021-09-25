Red Sox 3, Yankees 8: Not so nasty, Nate

Friday was very much a potential Wildcard Game preview, aside from just being a huge game to start a huge series in this race. Taking place at Fenway with the two pitchers each team would potentially opt for if they were to make it to the one-game playoff — Nathan Eovaldi for Boston, Gerrit Cole for New York — it was setting up for an electric night. Instead, the energy was sapped out of Fenway early and this was never much of a game. Nathan Eovaldi just didn’t have it, and Cole very much did in the first half of the night.