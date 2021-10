The first-place Minot Magicians notched another conference win on Saturday as they went to 4-0 in the WDA West Region with a shutout victory over the visiting Mandan Braves. Minot won all six of the singles match-ups without dropping a set. They also lost just one set in the three doubles games to come away with a clean sweep at Hammond Park. At the No. 1 position, Zach Diehl got the better of Karter Hatzenbuhler 7-5, 6-1. At No. 2, Aidan Diehl topped Brady Helbling in a grueling two-setter 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3). In the No. 3 slot, Grayson Schaeffer was a 6-0, 6-4 winner over Jayden Arenz.

MINOT, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO