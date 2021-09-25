Cougars suffer first loss at Vian

VIAN -- The Keys Cougars came into the Sep. 24 matchup against Vian sitting pretty at 2-0 on the young season. Vian came in sitting at a 2-1 record coming off their first loss of the season. What looked to be a good matchup on paper coming in, was far, far from that. Vian took the lead early and never looked back. They would end up winning the game at a final score of 48-7. Keys would start with a fumble recovered by Vian, in which Vian would later score on a 15-yard run to cap off the drive. Cooper Hamilton took matters into his own hands for Keys, returning the following kickoff 85-yards to the house to make it a 7-7 tie. From there, Vian never looked back. Keys was lucky to get many first downs for the rest of the first half, as they fell victim to three first half turnovers that Vian capitalized on every single time. Vian upped their score with a 28-yard scamper by Desean Mays, and then a 5-yard touchdown run from Gage Carlton to make the score 21-7 at the end of the first. Mays had his way with the Cougar's defense, ending the night with three rushing touchdowns.