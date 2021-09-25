FOOTBALL: Panthers bury Kings with huge 1st half

WALTON — Western’s football team rocked Lewis Cass with a string of big plays during the first half to fuel a 43-14 victory Friday night at Owens Memorial Field. Western went three-and-out to open the Kings’ homecoming game and Cass followed with an eight-play scoring drive — but from there, it was all Western as the Panthers scored on their final six possessions of the half to build a commanding 43-8 lead and trigger a running clock in the second half.