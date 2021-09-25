Hub legends Sam Black Church reunite for fundraiser

Sam Black Church has a ton of killer new stuff written. The legendary Boston hardcore/metal band has no plans to record it. Yet. The band’s sizable cult has been here before. Back in 2016, Sam Black Church reformed for three sold-out shows (two at the Sinclair, one at the Brighton Music Hall) and many fans and members of the band thought more gigs and new records might follow. But life got in the way. Now Sam Black Church is ready to stomp again with two sold-out Paradise shows Oct. 1 & 2.