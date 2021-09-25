Titans vs. Colts Week 3 NFL Preview, Prediction + Injury Report On Bud Dupree & Anthony Firkser

The Tennessee Titans matchup against a division foe in the Indianapolis Colts in week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. The Titans enter week 3 with a chance to leave atop the AFC South rankings after the Texans lost to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Colts might be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz which is a big blow to the Indy offense and could lead to the Titans winning this one easily. After a blowout loss in week 1 to the Cardinals the Titans bounced back with a come from behind victory of the Seahawks in week 2 giving them an even 1-1 record.