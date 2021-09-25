CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans vs. Colts Week 3 NFL Preview, Prediction + Injury Report On Bud Dupree & Anthony Firkser

By Tennessee Titans Today
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans matchup against a division foe in the Indianapolis Colts in week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. The Titans enter week 3 with a chance to leave atop the AFC South rankings after the Texans lost to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Colts might be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz which is a big blow to the Indy offense and could lead to the Titans winning this one easily. After a blowout loss in week 1 to the Cardinals the Titans bounced back with a come from behind victory of the Seahawks in week 2 giving them an even 1-1 record.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Seahawks vs Titans Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Offers – NFL Week 2

Our NFL betting expert offers his predictions and best betting picks for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans scheduled for Sunday. The Titans were some people's Super Bowl dark horses before the season began, but they were bulldozered by the Arizona Cardinals in week one. They're not expected to find things much easier in Seattle, with Russell Wilson and expected to shine.
NFL
AllTitans

Thursday Injury Report: Firkser Still Sidelined

NASHVILLE – Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt played more snaps for the Tennessee Titans in last Sunday’s game at Seattle than they ever had. With three days to go until the next contest, against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium, it looks increasingly as if they will have the opportunity to do so again.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 3 predictions: Banged-up Colts are underdogs to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) go for their first win of the 2021 NFL season in Week 3 against a familiar foe — the Tennessee Titans (1-1) of the AFC South. The Colts face uncertainty at quarterback and along the offensive line. The Titans appeared to be on their way to 0-2 before a big fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tennessee Titans: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a heated AFC South divisional matchup. Tennessee is coming off a comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks and has a chance to take an early 2-1 lead in the AFC South. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Titans Week 3 prediction.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Anthony Firkser
profootballnetwork.com

Colts vs. Titans prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 3 game

Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game features the two teams expected to contest for the AFC South, with both desperately needing a victory. Let’s look at the current lines and NFL odds, a prediction for the game, the TV channel, and how to live stream the Colts vs. Titans Week 3 NFL game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts vs. Titans: TV, radio, odds, weather for NFL Week 3 matchup

The Indianapolis Colts swear they aren't desperate yet, but a loss to an AFC South foe in NFL Week 3 would leave them winless and playing catch-up in the division. They visit the Tennessee Titans, who are coming off a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Seattle Seahawks (who handled the Colts in Week 1). Tennessee is led by coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and perpetually difficult-to-contain running back Derrick Henry.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Titans#American Football#Texans#Panthers#Colts#Indy#Cardinals
Kentucky New Era

Titans Top Plays from Week 3 vs. Colts | Tennessee Titans

Check out the Titans best plays from the Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFL
USA Today

Titans vs. Colts predictions: Staff picks for Week 3 contest

For the first time in 2021, the Tennessee Titans will take on a divisional opponent in the Indianapolis Colts, with the two teams set for an all-important matchup in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium. While the Titans (1-1) sit tied atop the AFC South with the best record after two...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts vs. Titans | Week 3 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) lost another tough one on Sunday, falling 25-16 on the road in Nashville to the Tennessee Titans (2-1). For the Colts, it's their first 0-3 start since 2011 when they would finish the season with a record of 2-14. If there's any "good" news for the...
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans vs. Jets Preview Week 4 | NFL Network

Here's everything you need to know before the Tennessee Titans take on the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook:...
NFL
USA Today

Report: Titans' Bud Dupree (knee, questionable) will play vs. Colts

Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue and not practicing on Friday ahead of the Week 3 game versus the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree will reportedly play. The news comes from John Glennon of Broadway Sports Media. It appears Dupree’s lack of practice reps...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Colts lose end Paye to leg injury vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts will be without defensive end Kwity Paye for the rest of Sunday's game against Tennessee. Paye hurt a hamstring in the first quarter and the Colts say he won't return to the game. Tennessee Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown also hurt a hamstring. He missed the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Dolphins odds and prediction for Week 4 NFL game

After falling to 0-3 this past Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts are officially trying to save their season. It must be infuriating for fans, because Week 3 was an extremely winnable game. We just can’t understand why Frank Reich decided to abandon the run, which was dominant, in favor of asking a hobbled Carson Wentz to carry the offense.
NFL
The Phinsider

Colts vs. Dolphins injury report 2021 Week 4

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts, who have lost all three games to start the season. Both teams want the rebound that could end their early season struggles and spark a potential playoff push. Who can come out and do it on Sunday?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy