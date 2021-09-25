CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

Blenko Glass pulls out of Pumpkin Festival over COVID-19 concerns

By SHANNON STOWERS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Blenko Glass Company said Friday it will not be participating in the 2021 Pumpkin Festival in Milton due to COVID-19 concerns. Fears over exposing staff to a large amount of people during the festival led the company to pull out of its usual booth location, according to a statement released Friday. The company said it has taken measures throughout the pandemic, including canceling tours and closing its observation area, which have been successful and made the decision to continue to keep its employees safe.

City
