And Now You Know: Walking the roads as the Cow Bayou Hermit

Before Interstate 10 was built, the main highway through Orange was U.S. Highway 90. Heading west out of Orange it was only a two lane road. Occasionally, in the area where the highway crossed Cow Bayou, a man would be seen walking the roadside with a burlap sack slung across one shoulder. He had a rather unkempt appearance; he was bald with a heavy black beard, and small in stature weighing only about 100 pounds. The little man always paid more attention to what was lying on the ground than the cars and trucks passing by on the road.