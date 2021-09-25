Dosey Doe Singer-Songwriter “Pass The Boot” Series Begins Oct 20

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Something pretty exciting is coming to Dosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar in October. Dosey Doe has become the go to place for the best music, food and Whiskey in The Woodlands. For over a year, Dosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar has showcased the best artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Starting in October though, they will also add Wednesdays to their lineup of quality concerts with their new Singer-Songwriter 'Pass the Boot' Series.