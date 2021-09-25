VIDEO: Another Homeless Encampment Fire Behind Stater Bros.; Third in Three Weeks

On Friday, September 24, 2021 at about 6:30 pm a fire near Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road was reported. San Bernardino County Fire Medical Engine 10 and Cal Fire Phelan responded to the fire which was located in the vacant lot between Stater Bros. and Phelan Self-Storage. A homeless encampment just north of the Phelan Storage property was burning. The fire burned in a stand of Joshua Trees in an area of about 120 square feet. The fire was stopped by about 6:45. And firefighters from both stations began mopping up. It is unclear how the fire started.