San Bernardino County, CA

VIDEO: Another Homeless Encampment Fire Behind Stater Bros.; Third in Three Weeks

By Don Fish Jr
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, September 24, 2021 at about 6:30 pm a fire near Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road was reported. San Bernardino County Fire Medical Engine 10 and Cal Fire Phelan responded to the fire which was located in the vacant lot between Stater Bros. and Phelan Self-Storage. A homeless encampment just north of the Phelan Storage property was burning. The fire burned in a stand of Joshua Trees in an area of about 120 square feet. The fire was stopped by about 6:45. And firefighters from both stations began mopping up. It is unclear how the fire started.

Sassyval
8d ago

With all cut backs recently, you can thank these selfish organizations who don't want police in our communities and police not allowed to do their jobs. Democrats run our cities and are not held accountable for getting homeless off our streets. Far as I'm concern it's just like Los Angeles now and will get worse unless our City Government get up and do something about it. .🇺🇸🇺🇸

Stephanie A Jesus
8d ago

Enough is Enough...I understand these people need a place to stay but that particular group have been problematic for years...Three fires in the last month, clearly there is little to no self policing in there makeshift community and frankly they need to go...Sorry, but that's reality...

Guest
8d ago

I thought destroying Joshua trees was against the law they are protected by guess it’s OK if you’re homeless

