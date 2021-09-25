Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden as President Continues to Slip in the Polls

With President Joe Biden continuing to drop in the polls when it comes to approval numbers, a recent poll by Emerson College finds that, in a hypothetical matchup, he would lose to former President Donald Trump in 2024.

The poll shows Trump ahead of Biden 47 percent to 46 percent. Biden does better against other Republicans, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 48 percent to 36 percent. Biden did even better against U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, 42 percent to 23 percent with 29 percent saying they would back a third-party candidate.

In the Republican primary, 67 percent of GOP voters support Trump as their candidate. But, if Trump is taken out of the equation, DeSantis leads the field with 32 percent followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 24 percent, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at 13 percent and former Gov. Nikki Haley, R-SC, at 10 percent.

“This data suggests that Republicans want either Trump or a Trumpian candidate to be their nominee, or half of them may split from the party,” said Spencer Kimball, the director of Emerson College Polling.

The poll also shows Biden cannot rely on his party’s base as 40 percent of Democrats want another candidate in 2024 while 60 percent of them prefer Biden.

The Emerson College poll of 1,200 registered voters was taken from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 and had a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percent.

Biden is also struggling in other recent polls.

The lack of support from Democrats has been showing up in recent polling.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed only 42 percent of all voters approve of Biden’s presidency as he is upside down on handling COVID, the economy and, especially, foreign policy where only 34 percent approve of Biden’s performance while 59 percent disapprove of it.

“If there ever was a honeymoon for President Biden, it is clearly over,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

On Afghanistan, 54 percent say they approve of withdrawing all U.S. troops while 41 percent disapprove of it but those surveyed also give Biden poor reviews on how the withdrawal went with 65 percent disapproving of it while 31 percent approve of it. A majority of those surveyed–62 percent–believe that American troops will return to Afghanistan to fight terrorism and that includes 52 percent of Democrats.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed–70 percent–think America is going in the wrong direction.

The Quinnipiac University poll of 1,210 American adults was taken from Sept. 10th through Sept. 13th with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

A Pew Research poll released on Thursday also finds Biden struggling with voters.

In July, Biden stood with 55 percent approval and 43 percent disapproval. But in the poll released this week, Biden was upside down with 53 percent disapproval and 44 percent approval.

The Pew poll of 10,371 Americans was taken from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19 and had a margin of error of +/- 1.6 percent.