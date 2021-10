CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — Experience the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s golden age! It’s 1927 and Don Lockwood and Lina LaMont are the toast of Tinseltown until “talkies” come on the scene. Of course, you remember Gene Kelly splashing his way through the famous MGM film, the greatest movie musical ever made. But have you seen it live? Join us as we make a big splash with this spectacular and romantic musical comedy. There will be wonderful singin’ and dancin’ and, yes, it really will rain onstage! Featuring the legendary original MGM score including your favourite songs like ‘Make ’em Laugh’, ‘Good Morning’, ‘Moses Supposes’ and the defining ‘Singin’ in the Rain’.

