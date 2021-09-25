CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football roundup: Denton tallies first win of the season

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gc3nV_0c7ZZe5P00

FRISCO — Coco Brown tallied 325 yards and scored four times to lead Denton to its first win of the year, a 48-45 win over Frisco Heritage.

In a back-and-forth game, Denton (1-4, 1-2 District 5-5A Division II) gave up 10 second half points to help pull out the win after giving up 29 points in the second quarter.

Jason Smith had the game-winning catch for Denton midway through the final frame. After an interception, Denton scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later, culminating in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Colton Alder to Smith.

Alder finished with 248 yards passing, completing 14 of his 19 attempts.

Denton and Frisco Heritage combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense with Denton outgaining Heritage 569-548.

Pilot Point 31, Peaster 13

PEASTER — Pilot Point fended off Peaster’s comeback bid with a 31-13 win to open 4-3A Division I play.

Pilot Point (2-2, 1-0) held a 21-6 lead before Peaster (3-1, 0-1) closed the game to 21-13 late in the third quarter. Pilot Point scored the game’s final 10 points to close out the win.

Up next for Pilot Point is Friday’s road game against Bowie.

Sanger 49, Venus 0

VENUS — Sanger picked up its third win of the season with a dominating 49-0 win over Venus on Friday night.

Sanger plays its final pre-district game on Friday at home against Vernon.

Nevada Community 50, Krum 40

NEVADA — In a high-scoring matchup, Krum came up just short in a 50-40 loss to Nevada Community.

Krum faces Venus next Friday in its final tune-up before district play.

Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18

Ponder suffered its first defeat of the year with a 34-18 loss to Whitesboro to open District 4-3A Division I play.

Up next for Ponder is a Friday matchup against Peaster on the road.

Thursday

Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24

FRISCO — Even without its 5-star receiver, Frisco Liberty was able to pull away from Lake Dallas in the second half for a 41-24 win in District 7-5A Division II play.

Liberty (5-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and extended it to 20-3 midway through the second quarter before Sorsby connected on a 46-yards touchdown pass to Evan Weinberg with less than a minute to go until halftime, making it 20-10 going into the break.

In the third quarter, Sorsby again found the end zone, this time from three yards out on the ground to cut Liberty’s lead to 20-17. That was as close as it would get as Liberty would outscore Lake Dallas 21-7 the rest of the way.

Keldric Luster scored three total touchdowns and racked up 359 totals yards in the win for Liberty.

Sorsby had 185 total yards and the two scores to lead Lake Dallas (3-2, 1-2).

Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT wins 62nd home conference matchup

The Mean Green shut out UTEP 3-0 on Sunday to win their home conference opener. UNT has now gone 62 straight home conference matches without a loss. The team’s last conference loss at home came on Oct. 31, 2008. “Playing well at home and protecting our home field is always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT feeling good about preseason progress as it looks to build on NCAA tournament win

A host of players contributed to North Texas’ run to back-to-back Conference USA titles the last two years. When it comes down to it, though, it was largely two players who led the way. Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons went down as two of the best of their era after helping guide the Mean Green to a win over Purdue in last season’s NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT turning to young players after losing key veterans to injury

North Texas had a pretty good idea of the way it wanted its offense to look just a few weeks ago. The Mean Green had a stout pair of running backs returning in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was back after missing almost all of last season due to injury and looked like a perfect player to pair with Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mean Green to depend on top recruits of recent years with Adaway, Shorter and Bush all sidelined

The first touchdown catch of Detraveon Brown’s career was a blip on the radar when it came to the outcome of North Texas’ game against UAB earlier this season. The Mean Green were already hopelessly behind the defending Conference USA champion when the freshman wide receiver found an opening near the back of the end zone and caught a 3-yard strike from Jace Ruder on fourth-and-goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mean Green drop weekend's second game to Rice

Rhett Robinson recorded 14 kills and Truli Levy added eight, but North Texas fell to Rice in straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-15) in the second game of Conference USA play on Sunday afternoon. The match started off well for the Mean Green, who led for most of the first set....
RICE, TX
