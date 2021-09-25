Football roundup: Denton tallies first win of the season

FRISCO — Coco Brown tallied 325 yards and scored four times to lead Denton to its first win of the year, a 48-45 win over Frisco Heritage.

In a back-and-forth game, Denton (1-4, 1-2 District 5-5A Division II) gave up 10 second half points to help pull out the win after giving up 29 points in the second quarter.

Jason Smith had the game-winning catch for Denton midway through the final frame. After an interception, Denton scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later, culminating in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Colton Alder to Smith.

Alder finished with 248 yards passing, completing 14 of his 19 attempts.

Denton and Frisco Heritage combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense with Denton outgaining Heritage 569-548.

Pilot Point 31, Peaster 13

PEASTER — Pilot Point fended off Peaster’s comeback bid with a 31-13 win to open 4-3A Division I play.

Pilot Point (2-2, 1-0) held a 21-6 lead before Peaster (3-1, 0-1) closed the game to 21-13 late in the third quarter. Pilot Point scored the game’s final 10 points to close out the win.

Up next for Pilot Point is Friday’s road game against Bowie.

Sanger 49, Venus 0

VENUS — Sanger picked up its third win of the season with a dominating 49-0 win over Venus on Friday night.

Sanger plays its final pre-district game on Friday at home against Vernon.

Nevada Community 50, Krum 40

NEVADA — In a high-scoring matchup, Krum came up just short in a 50-40 loss to Nevada Community.

Krum faces Venus next Friday in its final tune-up before district play.

Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18

Ponder suffered its first defeat of the year with a 34-18 loss to Whitesboro to open District 4-3A Division I play.

Up next for Ponder is a Friday matchup against Peaster on the road.

Thursday

Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24

FRISCO — Even without its 5-star receiver, Frisco Liberty was able to pull away from Lake Dallas in the second half for a 41-24 win in District 7-5A Division II play.

Liberty (5-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and extended it to 20-3 midway through the second quarter before Sorsby connected on a 46-yards touchdown pass to Evan Weinberg with less than a minute to go until halftime, making it 20-10 going into the break.

In the third quarter, Sorsby again found the end zone, this time from three yards out on the ground to cut Liberty’s lead to 20-17. That was as close as it would get as Liberty would outscore Lake Dallas 21-7 the rest of the way.

Keldric Luster scored three total touchdowns and racked up 359 totals yards in the win for Liberty.

Sorsby had 185 total yards and the two scores to lead Lake Dallas (3-2, 1-2).