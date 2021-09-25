CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies of 9 suspected migrants found in eastern Panama

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY (AP) — Nine bodies of suspected migrants have been found near a remote community in the Panamanian jungle close to the border with Colombia. The Darien province prosecutor’s office said Friday the bodies were found near the Tuqueza and Canaán Membrillo rivers in the Emberá Wounaán indigenous region. Chief prosecutor Julio Vergara said he believes they may be immigrants because a Haitian woman told authorities that on the Tuqueza river heavy rains had produced high waters that had swept away approximately nine people who had remained missing.

