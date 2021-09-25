Bodies of 9 suspected migrants found in eastern Panama

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Salina police say a 27-year-old man is in custody after a body was found in rural Saline County. Salina police say a body of a man in his 40s was found on Tuesday. He has not been publicly identified. The Salina police department says it is requesting a charge of second-degree murder against Manuel Medina-Castro in the man’s death. Police say that Manuel Medina-Castro was arrested Sept. 17 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges. That arrest came after Medina-Castro and his family members reported that car he had borrowed appeared to have blood in it.

SALINA, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO