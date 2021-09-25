CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Lawrence Man Charged With Sexual Assault

 9 days ago
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Yesterday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Fred Tavener of the Plainsboro Police Department announce that a Lawrence Township man has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor known to him. On September 23, 2021, Dezheng Ping, 57, of Lawrence was arrested and charged...

