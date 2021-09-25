CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic Chip Line-Up Powers This Fun Dub Siren Synth

By Dan Maloney
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a certain elite set of chips that fall into the “cold, dead hands” category, and they tend to be parts that have proven their worth over decades, not years. Chief among these is the ubiquitous 555 timer chip, which nearly 50 years after its release still finds its way into the strangest places. Add in other silicon stalwarts like the 741 op-amp and the LM386 audio amp, and you’ve got a Hall of Fame lineup for almost any project.

