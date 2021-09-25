State to follow CDC recommendation of Pfizer booster

TOPEKA (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that the state will adopt the recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning Pfizer booster shots as part of the effort to fight COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky ruled Thursday that people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 and up who have chronic health problems such as diabetes should be offered a booster once they’re six months past their last Pfizer dose.