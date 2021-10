On Sept. 7, LOSA (Lyric Opera Stage Artists) became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Cathy Dunn, LOSA Board President and AGMA member said, “Reaching this status is a dream come true that will allow LOSA to keep up our important mission while also expanding into new and more ambitious territory. We strive to serve our community of Chicagoland in a meaningful way. Now being able to receive donations and apply for grants will propel LOSA to the next level.”

