Winfield, KS

Lyman Weigle

ctnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyman Weigle, 97, moved on to another dimension on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Born in Chicago on Valentine’s Day 1924, Lyman grew up on a farm east of Winfield, the son of Methodist minister Frank and Flora Weigle. He graduated from Winfield High School with the class of 1942 and enlisted in the Army Air Force in March 1943. Lyman completed 34 missions and 300 combat hours over Europe as a ball turret gunner in a B-24. When interviewed after the war, Lyman admitted he was only fearful 34 times while seated in the most vulnerable plane location.

www.ctnewsonline.com

