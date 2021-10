James V. Hall was born March 23, 1941 in Winfield to Virgil and Mary Hall. He played on his high school golf team and continued to enjoy golf his whole life. After graduating from Wichita State University, Jim was proud to serve as a first lieutenant in the Adjutant General Division stationed at Ft. Riley during Vietnam. He started his career in labor relations retiring from Stanley Electric US in London, Ohio as executive vice president.