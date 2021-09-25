CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money

By associatedpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Dozens of far-right extremists use Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter to promote their brands, new research shows. By carefully toeing the line of propriety, key architects of Germany’s far-right harness the power of mainstream social media to promote festivals, fashion brands, music labels and mixed martial arts tournaments that can generate millions in sales and connect like-minded thinkers from around the world. But simply cutting off such groups could have unintended, damaging consequences.

