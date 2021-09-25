CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Donald Joe Butler

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald “Joe” Butler, age 65, a native and resident of Seymour, Indiana, passed from this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his residence after a courageous illness battle. He was born on March 28, 1956 to the late Donald E. Butler and Rose (Tabor) Butler. He was a Christian by faith and served his Country in the United States Marine Corps. Joe will forever be remembered as a soft spoken, dependable man that was slow to anger and always smiling. He loved his family deeply and was Papa Bear, always protecting them. He loved people, and having them come over to the house for some good conversation, taking about “old times” or having a good card game. He loved guns, collecting knives, fishing and collecting cars. Joe loved to wheel and deal and trade. He was a truck driver for over 35 years and loved every minute that he spent on the road. Each trip he would take would be a new adventure to him and often times he would be accompanied by dear wife Linda.

