Netizens had conflicted feelings over the cliche 'damsel in distress' storyline included in tvN's drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho. In the recently broadcast 10th episode of tvN's 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', there was a scene where a robber broke into Yoon Hye Jin's (played by Shin Min Ah) home while she was alone, after her friend went to Seoul for a short trip. Then out of nowhere, Hong Doo Sik (played by Kim Seon Ho) appears in front of Hye Jin and saves the day. Doo Sik's heroic moment becomes a decisive moment for the two protagonists in confirming their feelings for each other.

