PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The night before the results of the Maricopa County election audit commissioned by state Senate Republicans will be made public, a draft report of the results was leaked. It confirms that President Joe Biden won the county over former President Donald Trump. In fact, the draft report from Cyber Ninjas audit showed Biden received 99 more votes than the original canvass done by Maricopa County. Trump also got 261 fewer votes, according to the draft report.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO