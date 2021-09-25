CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Abbas gives deadline to Israel

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

JERUSALEM – In an unusually harsh speech, President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel one year to end its occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. He threatened to withdraw recognition of Israel – a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts – if it failed to do so.

Frustrated Abbas gives Israel ultimatum in harsh UN address

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel one year to end its occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. He threatened to withdraw political recognition — a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts — if it failed to do so. In an unusually harsh but vague speech to the the U.N. General Assembly, he accused Israel of “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing.” Those are explosive terms rarely employed by the 85-year-old leader, who has long been committed to a two-state solution. He spoke against a backdrop showing the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a flashpoint holy site, and a series of maps of the region showing Israel’s territorial expansion.
WORLD
Abbas Gives Israel 'One Year' To Quit Palestinian Territory

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory Friday or he said he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. In a virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly, Abbas called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "convene an international peace...
MIDDLE EAST
UN General Assembly | Abbas gives Israel one year to leave the Palestinian Territories

(United Nations) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel “one year” to “withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories,” otherwise he threatened not to recognize the Hebrew state within the 1967 borders. Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 3:50 pm. In his virtual address to the General Assembly of...
WORLD
