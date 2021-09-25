CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What Product Analysts Should Know About MAU

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAU is defined as the “number of unique users who visit a site within the past month” where month is a 30-day period. The first problem lies in the definition of a “user”. Are these anonymous visitors to the website that are tracked by a cookie ID? Are these limited to users that registered for an account or both?

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Dogecoin: What You Should Know About the Cryptocurrency That Started as a Meme

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Anyone that doesn’t have an interest in cryptocurrency might think that there is only Bitcoin and possibly a handful of other currencies available in the world of digital currency. However, in fact, there are thousands of different cryptocurrencies out there, of which Dogecoin is just one.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Argo Blockchain's Uplisting: What Investors Should Know About Bitcoin Miner

A leading blockchain technology company focused on mining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is uplisting from the OTC to the Nasdaq. Here’s what investors should know about the company. Argo Blockchain Uplsting: Shares of Argo Blockchain PLC (OTC:ARBKF) will uplist to the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker ARBK. The company currently trades in the U.S. as an OTC stock and trades on the London Stock Exchange.
MARKETS
GreenBiz

What you should know about carbon removal purchase agreements

This article originally was published in our free Climate Tech Weekly newsletter, delivered Wednesday mornings. 10 billion tons. That’s the amount of carbon dioxide the United Nations figures we need to remove from the atmosphere annually by 2050 to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. 4,000 metric tons. That’s the capacity of the world’s largest direct air capture facility in Iceland, brought online in early September by Swiss venture Climeworks. Clearly, that’s quite a gap between supply and demand.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mau#Unique User#Active Users#Dau
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS
towardsdatascience.com

What makes a Data Analyst great?

The problem of asking the right questions for science to solve. foreword: in this story we use Kaggle and Kaggle Notebooks as a proxy to what makes a Data Analyst great. So, you’ve entered a Kaggle competition. First things first, you go through the problem statement, the terms and conditions, the goals and submission evaluation. You fiddle a bit with the dataset and then turn to the Notebooks section. Kaggle has its own way to surface the best Notebooks, but what actually makes a Kaggle Notebook great? What’s necessary to get you going? And what should you aim for in your work, beyond Kaggle?
COMPUTERS
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Crashes and corrections are fairly common occurrences when investing for the long run. Buying high-quality stocks when the market dips is a proven wealth-building strategy. For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). After shedding a third of its value in under five weeks, the widely followed index doubled from its bear-market bottom in less than 17 months.
STOCKS
EatThis

McDonald's, Subway, and More Are Expected to Be Investigated By the FTC

Several major fast-food chains are likely to be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, as allegations about the mistreatment of franchisees have recently come to light out of companies like Subway and McDonald's. According to Restaurant Business, Keith Miller of Franchisee Advocacy Consulting and the National Coalition of Associates of...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

‘A Betrayal of Democracy’: What We Learned From the Facebook Whistleblower Interview

A Facebook whistleblower said that during her time at the company she “became increasingly alarmed by the choices the company makes prioritizing their own profits over public safety, putting people’s lives at risk.” Frances Haugen, a former product manager who worked on protecting the platform from election interference starting in 2019, revealed her identity as the former employee who leaked tens of thousands of pages of internal research to the Wall Street Journal. She revealed her identity publicly for the first time in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday night. In the interview, Haugen accused the company of hiding from investors...
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Knowing Pandas But Not SQL? Understand Common SQL Usages From Pandas Operations

With the growing job market of data science, many people are switching their careers. Not everyone has the luxury of time pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in data science or alike. Instead, many start their data science education using a reverse-engineering approach . They simply go straight to the point and just check out what data scientists do.
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

The Mito JupyterLab Extension — A Spreadsheet that Generates Python

You can call Mito into your Jupyter Environment and each edit you make will generate the equivalent Python in the code cell below. Mito allows you to pass your dataframes or CSV files into a spreadsheet interface. It has the feel of Excel, but each edit generates the equivalent Python in the code cell below. At its best, this can be a really fast way to get your data analysis done.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Native Sessionization In Apache Spark

With the next release of Spark 3.2.0, among many new features, there’s one that will make our life much easier when solving sessionization problems using Spark Structured Streaming. Before jumping into the details let’s clarify some streaming concepts, like Windows. When you look out of a window you see a...
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

These two companies have both generated multi-bagger returns over the past five years. Both boast strong competitive advantages and growing demand for their products. And they are in sectors that are still just getting started. If you're looking for new stocks to add to your portfolio that can generate sustained...
MARKETS
u.today

Raoul Pal "Extremely Bullish" on Crypto in Next Few Months: See Two Charts

Mr. Pal has shared charts to display the phase of crypto market dynamics and explain why it looks amazing for bulls. Today, on Oct. 3, 2021, Mr. Pal shared the chart of net cryptocurrency market capitalization displayed on a logarithmic scale. According to this chart, crypto market cap touched the...
STOCKS
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy