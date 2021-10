After 4 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo. Aries (March 21-April 19) You will enjoy schmoozing with others, especially partners and close friends because everyone is upbeat and enthusiastic. You might be introduced to someone who expands your world, because this person is well-traveled or more experienced. Good day to sign contracts.

