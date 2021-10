An active pattern is settling into the Commonwealth as we head through the week ahead, with temperatures staying around or just below average most days. Scattered showers will remain with us through this evening and into tonight, but there will also be plenty of dry time mixed in between. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side through this evening in the 60s, and then we only cool into the lower-60s and upper-50s through tonight as mostly cloudy skies remain around. Winds will stay light to moderate through tonight as well.

