G-Star RAW and Snoop Dogg Unveil the G-Shape Collection

It’s hard to overstate Bottega Veneta’s popularity among celebrities. Since designer Daniel Lee joined the house in 2018, his minimalist luxury has become ubiquitous in fashion circles and among performers attuned to the latest runway trends. No one fits that description better than Rihanna, the musician-turned-lingerie-mogul who is always ahead of the curve. With her third Savage x Fenty runway show set to premiere on Amazon Prime this Friday, Rihanna has begun making the rounds to promote its release. She hit up The Westin Bonaventure hotel for its Los Angeles premiere in the ultimate Bottega status symbol: a custom look.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO