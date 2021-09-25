G-Star RAW and Snoop Dogg Unveil the G-Shape Collection
Snoop Dogg‘s recent partnership with G-Star RAW goes hand-in-hand with the introduction of this new form-fitting jean. The G-Shape is designed to offer figure-flattering skinny cut jeans that complement any body type. The new fit arrives off the back of the rapper’s creative partnership with the Dutch denim expert that saw him release “Say it Witcha Booty,” a tongue-in-cheek single dedicated to one of the artist’s favorite topics of creative inspiration: the booty.hypebae.com
