CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Best Hand Soap Is a Chic, Scented Sink Accessory

By Morgan Bulman
Domino
Domino
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Has a product more indispensable than hand soap emerged in the last couple of years? (Sanitizer? A close second.) It’s likely the first thing we reach for upon entering our homes, lathering away any germs gathered during the day from shopping baskets and elevator buttons and doorknobs. By now many of us have learned the hard way that quality soap means the difference between dry, scaly palms and soft skin. So it’s time to elevate that everyday routine with a little something extra, whether that’s from the department of good bottle design or a refreshing, clean scent that lingers throughout the day.

www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Toilet Paper Rolls To Buy in 2021

Admittedly, there have been many inventions that are more important than toilet paper, but we still think TP rates pretty high on the list of greatest products ever made. Most of us don’t go a day (or even hours) without using some highly cushioned paper on our derrieres. Trying to figure out how many squares of toilet paper the average person uses in their life feels like a mathematical impossibility, but one thing we do know is that it makes a difference what you wipe with. Toilet paper has the tough job of cleaning up messes while still being gentle on...
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

We Tested 11 Brands: These Are the Best Hand Soap Options

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Now more than ever, handwashing has become an important ritual. It means...
Highsnobiety

Loewe's Marijuana-Scented Soap & More Fragrance Goods

This is not a drill – Loewe makes handsoap now. During my years I've spent hundreds of dollars on fancy soap from labels including Byredo, Le Labo, Aesop – you name it, I've tried it. There's something about that feeling of everyday luxury that is unmatched, even if it means...
INSTAGRAM
thezoereport.com

Loewe Just Dropped The Next It-Hand Soap

Just about a year ago, Loewe gave fans a thrill when it launched a new line of devastatingly chic home fragrances. Clearly, it resonated — because the Spanish fashion label is expanding the category with a collection of Loewe’s very first liquid and bar soaps designed to smell (and look) just as irresistible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
This Old House

Best Hand Saws of 2021

A hand saw is a classic wood-cutting tool that’s a must-have for any carpentry or home improvement enthusiast. The This Old House Reviews Team has researched the best hand saws on Amazon for every woodworking project. Here are the products that we recommend. Best Folding Blade: Corona Razor-Tooth Folding Saw.
AMAZON
Domino

There’s No Cellophane in the Best Gift Baskets, Just Fancy Candles and Chic Barware

Selecting a gift basket is like putting together the perfect meal: Lots of smaller, distinct items blend to create a balanced, thoughtful whole that’s more exciting than the sum of its parts. In fact we see it as a kind of two-for-one. There are, of course, the goodies that come in the box or basket, but often the container itself can provide stylish storage after the original contents are long gone. If you’re on the prowl for the perfect present—whether it’s a cocktail kit to celebrate a housewarming or a postpartum bundle that contains seriously useful essentials—look no further than our curated picks for the best gift baskets.
SHOPPING
cntraveler.com

The Best Cashmere Sweaters, Pants, and Accessories for Travelers

As we move into fall and welcome back familiar comforts—fall foliage, spiced cider—we’re reorganizing our travel wardrobe as we transition into cooler days. Goodbye sandals, a bientot lightweight jackets and cashmere knits. Cashmere—a versatile, lightweight knit—is a perennial favorite for travelers. With a canon of cashmere sweaters, hoodies, joggers, and...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Hand Wash#Hand Soaps#Bar Soap#Team Domino#Hinoki
moneysavingmom.com

Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap only $0.74 on Amazon, plus more!

Running low on hand soap? Here are a couple of great deals!. Amazon has this Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap, Aloe Vera Scent for just $0.74 when you clip the $0.25 off e-coupon!. Or get this Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap, Soothing Clean Aloe Vera – 7.5 Fluid Ounces (6 Pack) for just $5.43 shipped when you clip the $1.92 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Reusable Foaming Soap Lasts Longer Than My Other Hand Soaps and Doesn’t Dry Out My Skin

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my home, hand soap is one thing I rarely run out of. I typically have a giant refill bottle ready to replenish a beloved soap or an extra soap bottle waiting under the counter to replace one that’s soon to run out. All that plastic really adds up after a while. Sure, having the big bottle of soap to use for refills is great, but once it’s gone, that’s still another bottle headed for the trash. The more zero-waste products I’ve been using for other cleaning at home, the more conscious I’ve become, and that’s how Petal came into my life. The brand makes an all-natural, refillable, foaming hand soap that’s just as fun to make as it is to use. It even has its own Starter Kit!
LOUISIANA STATE
Essence

The 6 Best Candle Scents For Fall

September is World Candle Month. September is World Candle Month, and what better way to celebrate the transition into autumn than with a fully-stocked inventory of candles. While we love the classic pine, sweater weather, and flannel-scented candles, tap into some scents that remind you of why you love fall every chance you light them up. The perfect scent is one that makes you want to grab a warm pumpkin chai latte, turn on your electric fireplace and watch the home shopping network without buying a single thing.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

These Fancy Bar Soaps Make the Best Gifts

Some of your favorite beauty brands make luxurious, beautifully-wrapped iterations. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you hear the word "bar soap," a block of Dove or Dial...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Domaine

How to Clean a Bathtub in 8 Easy Steps

You'd think that, because your bathtub is a place you clean yourself, it should stay relatively clean compared to other areas of your home (and other areas of your bathroom). But hard water deposits, body oils, soap scum, mildew, and even mold can easily build up in a tub over time, which means you should prioritize cleaning yours on a regular basis. After all, who wants to soak or shower in a dirty tub?
HOME & GARDEN
Domino

There Are No Knotted Strings to Battle Against With the Best Blinds and Shades

If windows are a room’s eyes, then window treatments like blinds, curtains, and shades are basically the eyebrows and lashes, providing framing while also conveying character and style. Blinds and shades in particular have an especially important role to play, filtering out light to create pitch-black bedrooms or selectively allowing it in to create delicately lit living spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Us Weekly

The Best Halloween Decor From Amazon for a Spooky-Chic Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to go into full Halloween mode — assuming you haven’t already! Not only do we need to starting figuring out our costume, but we need to fully dive into the spooky aesthetic. We want to turn our home — inside and out — into a haunted house! (Minus the ghosts waking us up at night.)
SHOPPING
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
inkansascity.com

Lashes and Mascara are Fall’s Best Accessory

Did you pitch your mask back in May in a fit of pandemic-fueled glee? We understand. But here we are, back in masks and looking for ways to spice up our look. The answer—lashes. Lots of them. When your eyes are the focus of your face, frame them well with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thepioneerwoman.com

10 Best Air Fryer Accessories for Making the Most of Your Gadget

An air fryer is no longer a niche kitchen appliance—according to some industry estimates, you'll find one in almost 40 percent of all American homes! If that includes your household, you'll want to invest in the best air fryer accessories so you can make the most of your gadget. The...
RECIPES
Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy