The Best Hand Soap Is a Chic, Scented Sink Accessory
Has a product more indispensable than hand soap emerged in the last couple of years? (Sanitizer? A close second.) It’s likely the first thing we reach for upon entering our homes, lathering away any germs gathered during the day from shopping baskets and elevator buttons and doorknobs. By now many of us have learned the hard way that quality soap means the difference between dry, scaly palms and soft skin. So it’s time to elevate that everyday routine with a little something extra, whether that’s from the department of good bottle design or a refreshing, clean scent that lingers throughout the day.www.domino.com
