The Best Hand Soap Is a Chic, Scented Sink Accessory

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my home, hand soap is one thing I rarely run out of. I typically have a giant refill bottle ready to replenish a beloved soap or an extra soap bottle waiting under the counter to replace one that’s soon to run out. All that plastic really adds up after a while. Sure, having the big bottle of soap to use for refills is great, but once it’s gone, that’s still another bottle headed for the trash. The more zero-waste products I’ve been using for other cleaning at home, the more conscious I’ve become, and that’s how Petal came into my life. The brand makes an all-natural, refillable, foaming hand soap that’s just as fun to make as it is to use. It even has its own Starter Kit!

