Campbell denied 'Immaculate' victory against Peachtree Ridge

SUWANEE -- Peachtree Ridge survived Campbell’s version of the "Immaculate Reception" to defeat the Spartans 14-13 on Friday night. Trailing by a point and on its own 30 with less than 3 minutes left in the game, Campbell quarterback Luke Marble’s intended pass ricocheted off the intended receiver, Jaccori McGee. Much like Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris, who picked the ball out of the air and scored in a storied 1972 NFL playoff game, Malachi Jackson snared the deflection and took off toward the open field.