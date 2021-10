Bo Nix didn’t see the end result. He only saw the hair flowing out from under the back of Tyler Fromm’s helmet. The rest was just a blur. Followed by a roar from the south end zone stands. It will be remembered as perhaps the signature play of Nix’s career, and it will go down as one of the most unforgettable — and truly surreal — moments in the already-bizarre lore of the Auburn-LSU rivalry.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO