Longhorns, Texas Tech need boost in opener

AUSTIN — The first Big 12 game of the season for Texas and Texas Tech already feels like a pivotal moment for both head coaches. First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was brought in from Nick Saban's staff at Alabama with a $34 million guaranteed contract and a promise to elevate the program back to the Big 12 power. His first national game two weeks ago was a disaster, a 40-21 drubbing by Arkansas that wasn't as close as the final score.